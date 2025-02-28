https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142875SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A majestic tiger sits gracefully in a studio setting, captured from a low-angle, creating a powerful and cinematic video effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.81 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 51.6 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.21 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare