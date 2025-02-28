https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142891SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Festive video concept with ceramic Christmas trees on red platforms. Low-angle shot captures a whimsical holiday scene with falling snowflakes. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.85 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 51.05 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 721.13 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare