https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142897SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Festive video scene with ceramic Christmas trees on a red backdrop with white stars. Front-facing camera angle captures a holiday display. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare