rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142900
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Festive video scene with low-angle view of white Christmas trees and gold stars on a red background, featuring falling snowflakes. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.97 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 52.01 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.9 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.19 MB

View personal and business license