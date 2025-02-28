https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142915SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Close-up video of sunlit green leaves with a bokeh background, captured from a low angle, highlighting nature's serene beauty. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 44.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.16 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.79 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare