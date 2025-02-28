https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142919SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of green leaves from a low angle, capturing sunlight filtering through, creating a natural, serene atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare