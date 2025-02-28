https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142931SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Sunlit leaves captured from a low-angle, creating a serene, natural video vibe with vibrant greens and soft light filtering through. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare