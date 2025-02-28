https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142949SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video of coffee pouring into a white cup, shot from a high angle, highlighting rich texture and inviting aroma on a wooden table.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare