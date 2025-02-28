rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142950
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A mystical open book on a pedestal with dramatic light beams from clouds, captured from a low angle, evoking a cinematic video style. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 51.35 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.18 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.18 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.48 MB

View personal and business license