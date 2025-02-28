https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17142958SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dramatic low-angle shot of an open book with glowing pages, set against a vivid, cloudy sky, creating a mystical video-like atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 44.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.84 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.45 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare