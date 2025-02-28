https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143001SaveSaveVideo Info0:0724 FPSH.264A joyful child with paint-covered hands smiles at the camera. The video captures a close-up angle, highlighting creativity and vibrant colors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 960.79 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare