https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143018SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant, iridescent bubbles floating against a dark background, captured from a low-angle, creating a mesmerizing, surreal video effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 112.63 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 68.76 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 14.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare