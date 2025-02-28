https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143029SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video of translucent, glowing bubbles overlapping on a black background, captured from a top-down angle, creating a mesmerizing effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 94.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 59.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare