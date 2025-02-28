rawpixel
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Colorful soap bubbles float against a dark background, captured in a close-up angle, creating a mesmerizing and playful video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 69.32 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 40.28 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.83 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.21 MB

