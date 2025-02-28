https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143062SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic explosion of red and purple energy tendrils against a starry backdrop, captured from a top-down angle, resembling a sci-fi video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 80.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 43.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare