https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143080SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial view of coffee being poured into a white cup on a rustic wooden table, surrounded by scattered beans, creating a cozy, inviting video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.1 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare