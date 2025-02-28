https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143083SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Close-up, top-down view of a steaming cup of coffee, capturing rich textures and colors, perfect for a cozy morning video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare