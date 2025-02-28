https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143139SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a red flower engulfed in flames, with swirling smoke in the background, shot from a low angle for dramatic effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare