rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143142
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Rustic tea setup on a woven mat with a vintage kettle and cups. Captured from a side angle, perfect for a cozy, nature-themed video scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.71 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.98 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.52 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.04 MB

View personal and business license