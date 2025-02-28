https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143171SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video view of Earth from space, showcasing city lights at night. The wide-angle captures the planet's curvature against a starry backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare