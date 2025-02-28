rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143242
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video capturing serene ocean waves at sunset, highlighting the shimmering water surface and warm, golden hues of the setting sun. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.37 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 46.88 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.08 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.34 MB

View personal and business license