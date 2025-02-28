https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143278SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A lone astronaut floats in space, centered against the moon's surface. The video captures a wide-angle view, emphasizing isolation and vastness. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare