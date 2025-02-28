https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143290SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a giraffe in a golden savanna at sunset. Shot from a low angle, capturing the vast landscape and acacia trees in the background. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.1 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.97 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare