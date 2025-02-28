rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143300
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A serene wildlife video scene of two giraffes in a savannah at sunset, captured from a low angle, highlighting the vast landscape and tranquil ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.91 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.79 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.27 MB

View personal and business license