rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143323
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures a serene beach scene with turquoise waves gently lapping onto sandy shores, showcasing a peaceful, natural beauty from above. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 84.15 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 49.12 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.54 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.9 MB

View personal and business license