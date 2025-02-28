rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143385
Save
Video Info
0:07
24 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of a snowy, festive village with warm lights and falling snow, creating a cozy holiday video atmosphere in a nostalgic style. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.5 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.9 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.53 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.79 MB

View personal and business license