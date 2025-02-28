rawpixel
Video Info
0:06
24 FPS
H.264

Aerial video of a dreamy, pastel-colored sky with fluffy clouds and a distant mountain peak, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.66 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.9 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 734.66 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.73 MB

