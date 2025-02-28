https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143505SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical video scene with a low-angle view of a glowing full moon against a purple sky, framed by vibrant purple flowers in the foreground. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare