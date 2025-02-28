https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143542SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing sunset over the ocean, captured from a low-angle, highlighting gentle waves and vibrant colors, perfect for a tranquil video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.93 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.12 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.45 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare