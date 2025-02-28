https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143546SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video capturing serene sunset over ocean waves, highlighting the golden reflections on the water's surface, creating a tranquil ambiance. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 75.21 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 45.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare