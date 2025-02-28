https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143623SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of four lit candles on a sandy beach at sunset, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere with soft, warm lighting. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.92 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare