https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143634SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A surreal video scene with a low-angle view of glowing purple crystals under a full moon, creating a mystical and otherworldly atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.46 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.83 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.95 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare