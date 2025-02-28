https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143707SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A video capturing dramatic clouds from a low angle, highlighting their fluffy texture against a vibrant blue sky, creating a serene, majestic atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare