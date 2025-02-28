https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143711SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of shimmering metallic strands and sparkling particles, creating a dynamic, abstract visual with a vertical camera angle. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 49.57 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.64 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare