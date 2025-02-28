https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143729SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A close-up video captures a hand reaching towards a vibrant, iridescent butterfly against a dark background, symbolizing transformation and beauty. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare