https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143730SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A vibrant, iridescent butterfly against a dark background, captured in a side angle. The video style highlights its colorful, ethereal wings. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare