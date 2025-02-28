https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143739SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, magical video concept of a glowing butterfly landing on a hand, with a dreamy, ethereal style and a soft-focus camera angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare