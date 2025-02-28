https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143745SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a modern skyline with a towering skyscraper reflecting in a calm body of water, under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 51.61 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.92 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare