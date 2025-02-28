rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143747
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video frame of a city skyline with skyscrapers and cranes, viewed from a poolside, under a clear blue sky, creating a modern urban vibe.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.2 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.78 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.17 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.58 MB

View personal and business license