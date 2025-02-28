https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143747SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Low-angle video frame of a city skyline with skyscrapers and cranes, viewed from a poolside, under a clear blue sky, creating a modern urban vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.2 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.78 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.17 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare