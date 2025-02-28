rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143756
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A wide-angle video captures a luxurious poolside view with towering skyscrapers and palm trees under a clear blue sky, showcasing modern urban elegance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.2 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 51.57 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.87 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.67 MB

View personal and business license