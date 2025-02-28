https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143787SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A vibrant peacock stands amid oversized pink flowers, captured from a low-angle. The video evokes a surreal, dreamlike garden scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare