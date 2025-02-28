https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143795SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A mystical forest scene with glowing mushrooms, captured from a low-angle. The video style is enchanting and atmospheric, evoking a fantasy world. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 50.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare