https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143806SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A playful Golden Retriever raises its paw in a minimalist room. Low-angle shot adds charm, ideal for a joyful pet video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.84 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.34 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare