rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143817
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

A playful golden retriever sits indoors, raising a paw. Captured at eye level, the video style is minimalistic with a neutral background.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.48 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.21 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.25 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.98 MB

View personal and business license