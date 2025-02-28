https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17143849SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a single dandelion seed floating mid-air, captured with a macro lens. Soft focus and warm tones create a serene, dreamlike video aesthetic. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.42 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.9 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.12 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare