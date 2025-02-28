https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17144053SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant video concept of floating, translucent spheres in neon pink and blue. Shot from a low angle, creating a dynamic, futuristic style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 63.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 39.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare