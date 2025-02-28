https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17144061SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video concept of a starry night sky over the moon's surface, captured from a low angle, showcasing a vast cosmic expanse. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.63 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.89 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare