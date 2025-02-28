https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17144118SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, high-angle shot of a metallic, circular zodiac design with glowing blue and purple lights, resembling a mystical video game interface. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare