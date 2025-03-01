https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17144309SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Anime-style video still of a tropical beach with palm trees, pink clouds, and a serene ocean. Wide-angle shot capturing a tranquil seaside scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare