https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17144517SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video with a top-down angle showcasing smooth, flowing beige and cream textures, resembling swirling paint or cream, creating a calming effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare